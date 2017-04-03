Accidents, traffic delays reported in...

Accidents, traffic delays reported in Biloxi

12 hrs ago

Southbound traffic on Popp's Ferry is delayed due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to a witness, one car appeared to be on top of another.

Biloxi Discussions

Biloxi, MS

