a They pulled the brass knuckles outa at historic Biloxi civil rights protest

As a choir sang the classic spiritual "Wade In the Water," about 100 people gathered Thursday to mark the anniversary of the most prominent civil rights demonstrations on the Coast more than 50 years ago. Starting in 1959, when black people were not allowed on Coast beaches, Dr. Gilbert Mason Sr. led several annual wade-in protests that eventually integrated the beaches along the 26-mile coast.

