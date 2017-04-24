A long-ago Biloxi doo-wop group released what is today a rare record
Research reveals that in Biloxi in 1960, River Records, owned by Marion "Prof" Carpenter, cut a 45-rpm single featuring the Courtsmen singing "Baby I Love You," and on the flip side, "No One But You." The label of the record, posted on the internet at www.45rpmrecords.com/ST/pop/3389.php describes it as "instrumental and vocal."
