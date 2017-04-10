A famous model was in Biloxi watching...

A famous model was in Biloxi watching Migos perform at Spring Fest

Several prominent rappers performed during Spring Fest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, but one celebrity hung out back stage to watch Migos perform. TMZ reports Karrueche Tran - actress, model and ex-girlfriend of R&B artist Chris Brown - was in Biloxi on Saturday night and watched Migos perform at the Coliseum before leaving with Quavo, a member of the group.

