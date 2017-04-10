A famous model was in Biloxi watching Migos perform at Spring Fest
Several prominent rappers performed during Spring Fest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, but one celebrity hung out back stage to watch Migos perform. TMZ reports Karrueche Tran - actress, model and ex-girlfriend of R&B artist Chris Brown - was in Biloxi on Saturday night and watched Migos perform at the Coliseum before leaving with Quavo, a member of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Daryllandry
|4
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|23 hr
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Sun
|Tony
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 5
|DeadGulf
|32
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC