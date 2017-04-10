5 people arrested after officer, security guard guard were attacked
Five people were arrested Sunday evening after a mall security guard and Biloxi police officer were attacked earlier in the day at Edgewater Mall. Biloxi police report it started when a large spring break group became disorderly as they followed Lil Boosie and his crew.
