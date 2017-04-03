1 arrested in Biloxi after leading police on chase
According to the Biloxi Police Department, 31-year-old Jerrad Andre Houston led police on a chase down Beach Boulevard after refusing to stop following "several traffic infractions". Houston jumped out of the car near Edgewater Mall and ran away.
