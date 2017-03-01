You could swim next to sharks at a Gu...

You could swim next to sharks at a Gulfport harbor casino

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Golden Harbor Casino Resort & Spa has met its requirement to show $40 million in funding by Feb. 28 and submitted plans with the city for a proposed casino, high-rise hotel, parking garage and outdoor pool with a shark tank on 10.7 acres on the west side of the public harbor. Total project cost is estimated at $140 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... 10 hr lts_Me 8
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) Thu Sitting Pretty 22
News St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home Thu Sick 1
jamie and camryn apt 103 magnolia oaks gautier ... (Nov '13) Feb 28 Shane Falco 9
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) Feb 27 Charlie 14
Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15) Feb 27 Capte 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12) Feb 26 mescalito 45
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC