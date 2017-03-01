You could swim next to sharks at a Gulfport harbor casino
Golden Harbor Casino Resort & Spa has met its requirement to show $40 million in funding by Feb. 28 and submitted plans with the city for a proposed casino, high-rise hotel, parking garage and outdoor pool with a shark tank on 10.7 acres on the west side of the public harbor. Total project cost is estimated at $140 million.
