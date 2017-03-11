Witness to Biloxi bus crash: 'Body pieces were thrown everywhere'
The train that slammed into a bus filled with passengers heading to Gulf Coast casinos "just kept coming and coming", according to a man who survived the crash in MS that killed at least four people Tuesday. Authorities said that seven of those hurt were critically injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|16 hr
|Rick
|13
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Thu
|PrayersforBecky
|72
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 7
|Chris McCurdy
|1
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|Witnesses describe bus-train wreck
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i...
|Mar 7
|Mississippi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC