Without an amendment, Connie Moran ma...

Without an amendment, Connie Moran may veto B&B ordinance Friday

14 hrs ago

Ocean Springs aldermen and Mayor Connie Moran discuss changing the city's regulation of bed-and-breakfasts Jan. 17. Moran decided not to veto an ordinance that requires 60 percent neighbor approval before a residence can be used as a bed-and-breakfast. Scott Walker shows plans for a sprinkler system in his East Beach home that he hoped would help him secure a permit to run a bed-and-breakfast there.

Biloxi, MS

