Will Biloxi use rebar at parades after man was impaled?
Rebar is used to hold caution tape along U.S. 90 under I-110 in Biloxi to prevent motorists from parking on the sidewalk during Mardi Gras parades. Rebar used to hold up caution tape under Interstate 110 at Howard Avenue near where a man died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, when he fell out of a truck onto a piece of the rebar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|16 hr
|Our Opinion
|4
|jamie and camryn apt 103 magnolia oaks gautier ... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Shane Falco
|9
|Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10)
|Mon
|Charlie
|14
|Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15)
|Feb 27
|Capte
|4
|Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12)
|Feb 26
|mescalito
|45
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 25
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 24
|paul ross
|123
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC