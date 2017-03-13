Video provides clues that lead to arrests in Biloxi auto burglary
Biloxi Investigator Tom Lamb said a report came in about an unlocked vehicle that had money stolen from it in the early hours of Febrary 19 at Arbor Place Apartments. Justice Judge Albert Fountain issued a warrant for Williams-Brackett, who turned himself in.
