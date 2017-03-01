Unidentified man sought in armed robbery caught on camera
Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect who was captured on video surveillance on Porter Avenue. The person who reported the robbery, which occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Porter, knows the suspect, Detective Matthew DeDual said.
