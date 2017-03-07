Train hits bus in Mississippi; 3 dead, unknown number hurt
Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing ... . Biloxi, Miss., firefighters help passengers of a charter bus out of the damaged vehicle after the bus collided with a train Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|5 hr
|Chris McCurdy
|1
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|14 hr
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|14 hr
|4 dead
|1
|Witnesses describe bus-train wreck
|14 hr
|4 dead
|1
|4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i...
|14 hr
|Mississippi
|1
|Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult...
|Mon
|Lies
|1
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|Mar 3
|lts_Me
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC