Train hits bus in Mississippi; 3 dead...

Train hits bus in Mississippi; 3 dead, unknown number hurt

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing ... . Biloxi, Miss., firefighters help passengers of a charter bus out of the damaged vehicle after the bus collided with a train Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... 5 hr Chris McCurdy 1
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... 14 hr 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... 14 hr 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck 14 hr 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... 14 hr Mississippi 1
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mon Lies 1
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... Mar 3 lts_Me 8
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC