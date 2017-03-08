They serve in the Air Force 'because of what's in their hearts' -- but airlines want them, too
Gen. Carlton Everhart II, commander of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, practiced his flying skills Wednesday when he flew a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane to the Combat Readiness Training Center near Biloxi, Miss. He went to observe a 10-day training exercise that simulated a combat situation and involved four Wings from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
