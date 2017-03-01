There are several ways to help 7-year-old Sophia
In the week since Sophia Myers' diagnosis with an inoperable brain tumor , she has reigned over a Mardi Gras parade as an honorary princess and received a key to the city of Ocean Springs, and the outpouring of support for the 7-year-old and her family is growing. By Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office for George, Greene and Jackson counties had set up the Sophia Myers Benefit Bank Account to help the child's family with medical expenses.
