There are several ways to help 7-year...

There are several ways to help 7-year-old Sophia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

In the week since Sophia Myers' diagnosis with an inoperable brain tumor , she has reigned over a Mardi Gras parade as an honorary princess and received a key to the city of Ocean Springs, and the outpouring of support for the 7-year-old and her family is growing. By Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office for George, Greene and Jackson counties had set up the Sophia Myers Benefit Bank Account to help the child's family with medical expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) 40 min Sitting Pretty 22
News St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home 4 hr Sick 1
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... 8 hr Downtown Tupelo 6
jamie and camryn apt 103 magnolia oaks gautier ... (Nov '13) Feb 28 Shane Falco 9
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) Feb 27 Charlie 14
Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15) Feb 27 Capte 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12) Feb 26 mescalito 45
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at March 02 at 2:12PM CST

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC