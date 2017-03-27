The veterans were buried alone. That changed Thursday.
Members of the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders salute Thursday, March 30, 2017, during an Unattended Veterans Service at Biloxi National Cemetery. In the past month, six veterans have been buried at Biloxi National Cemetery without an interment service or with a service that was unattended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Heavner
|14 hr
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Thu
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC