The Latest: Bus was carrying tour fro...

The Latest: Bus was carrying tour from Texas senior center

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

A bus hit by a train in Mississippi - killing four people - was carrying people on a trip organized by a Texas senior center. A flier for the tour says some passengers boarded Sunday in Austin, Texas, and others boarded about 30 miles east in Bastrop, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... 9 hr Chris McCurdy 1
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... 17 hr 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... 17 hr 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck 17 hr 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... 17 hr Mississippi 1
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mon Lies 1
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... Mar 3 lts_Me 8
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,547 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC