The Latest: Bus was carrying tour from Texas senior center
A bus hit by a train in Mississippi - killing four people - was carrying people on a trip organized by a Texas senior center. A flier for the tour says some passengers boarded Sunday in Austin, Texas, and others boarded about 30 miles east in Bastrop, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|9 hr
|Chris McCurdy
|1
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|17 hr
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|17 hr
|4 dead
|1
|Witnesses describe bus-train wreck
|17 hr
|4 dead
|1
|4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i...
|17 hr
|Mississippi
|1
|Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult...
|Mon
|Lies
|1
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|Mar 3
|lts_Me
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC