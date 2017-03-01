T-shirt was last straw that sends man back to prison

A man who stuffed a T-shirt down his pants at a department store has been ordered to serve 14 months in prison. Barnes, 46, was on probation on a cocaine distribution conviction Nov. 15, 2015, when he tried to shoplift a $24.99 Polo T-shirt from Dillard's department store at Edgewater Mall, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.