Sound Off for March 19: My kind of job

Has anybody noticed we never see any "Garden of the Month" signs anymore or just people that take pride in their yard? When did we decide to rent or buy houses based on how many cars or boats we can park in the yard? The Mississippi Gaming Commission sounds like a job meant for me. Qualifications: I'm over 21, I have players club cards from all the local casinos, I know the governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.