Son of missing Mobile woman arrested, charged with murder

Mobile police tell local media that 64-year-old Kay Atkins Raines was reported missing on Jan. 28. She was last seen at a Biloxi, Mississippi casino. On Monday night, police arrested 34-year-old Clarke Raines - Kay Raines' son - and charged him with murder and 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

