Ready to wear the green? St. Patricka s royalty announced
People have been seeing green earlier this year, it seems, but this is the month for this color to really shine. Long Beach has already celebrated St. Patrick's with their parade and festival on March 4, and Pascagoula's O'Blarney Society will celebrate the wearin' o' the green on March 17 itself.
