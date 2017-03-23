Plans moving forward to make waterfro...

Plans moving forward to make waterfront park a recreational showcase

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The reality Creel talked about includes turning the 10 acres next to the Popps Ferry Bridge into a place to showcase the nature of South Mississippi. "We're going to have a botanical garden out here, an environmental center, a bait shop, and it is going to be a true recreational area," Creel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10) 4 hr Karenmac 4
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sassybelle1 31
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Mar 17 tpriddy 71
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Mar 15 Robert 141
News Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed. Mar 15 Audrey Taylor 1
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mar 13 ThomasA 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC