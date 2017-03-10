Photos: First group of Biloxi crash survivors return to Bastrop, March...
Sarah White holds a small electric votive candle as she gathers with other members of the Bastrop community to show their support for returning community members who were part of a group who's bus was struck by a train during a trip to Biloxi, Miss. 03/0817 Tom McCarthy Jr. for AMERICAN-STATESMAN Members of the Bastrop community gather to show their support for returning community members who were part of a group who's bus was struck by a train during a trip to Biloxi, Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|Witnesses describe bus-train wreck
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i...
|Mar 7
|Mississippi
|1
|St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home
|Mar 2
|Sick
|1
|Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15)
|Feb 27
|Capte
|4
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 24
|paul ross
|123
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC