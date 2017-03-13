NTSB pledges report on Biloxi bus cra...

NTSB pledges report on Biloxi bus crash that killed 4 Texas

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks authorities said. Authorities worked for more than an hour to remove passengers, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said, taking the injured people to area hospitals and cutting through the bus's mangled body to extract the final two people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) 22 hr Sassybelle1 31
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Fri tpriddy 71
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Mar 15 Robert 141
News Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed. Mar 15 Audrey Taylor 1
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mar 13 ThomasA 2
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Mar 10 Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Mar 9 PrayersforBecky 72
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC