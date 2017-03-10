NTSB: Main St. was not on planned route for bus involved in train crash
The driver of the charter bus involved in Tuesday's deadly train crash did not follow the directions he was given to get to Boomtown Casino. That's according to NTSB Board Member Robert Sumwalt, who gave a briefing on the investigative team's work in Biloxi.
