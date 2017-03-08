New date set for ordination of fourth...

New date set for ordination of fourth bishop of Biloxi

22 hrs ago

The Diocese of Biloxi has set a new date for the ordination of Louis F. Kihneman III as the fourth bishop of Biloxi. The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. April 28 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in downtown Biloxi, the seat of the diocese.

Biloxi, MS

