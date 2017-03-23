New Biloxi Upper Elementary principal a familiar face in district
Kelleigh Reynolds, who has worked in the district for the last 15 years, will now take the reigns at the school, superintendent Arthur McMillan said. "Because of the talented and highly qualified administrators in our schools, we didn't have to look very far to find the right fit for Biloxi Upper Elementary," McMillan said in a news release.
