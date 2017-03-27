Mugshots is moving from West Biloxi t...

Mugshots is moving from West Biloxi to downtown

17 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Now that Mugshots in D'Iberville is opening, Ron Savell is ready to build another new burger joint in downtown Biloxi, the last Mugshots on the Coast. He soon will meet with the Architectural and Historical Review Board in Biloxi and hopes to break ground in mid-April.

