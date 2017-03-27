Mississippi man wanted for killing roommate and placing body in freezer waives extradition
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Thomas Stafford waived extradition in a Portland, Oregon courtroom Monday morning, but it will be days before he is back in this state. Stafford is accused of killing his roommate, Jerry Kirkendall, Sr. and stuffing his body inside a freezer in a home in the Latimer community of Jackson County.
