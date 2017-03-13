Mississippi beaches to be replenished: report

Sections of beach in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss ., will soon be getting a much-needed facelift, the Biloxi SunHerald reported Monday . Harrison County officials voted to hire a firm to pump about 200,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beaches at a cost of $3 million to $3.5 million, the report said.

