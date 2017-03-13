Mississippi beaches to be replenished...

Mississippi beaches to be replenished: report

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Sections of beach in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss ., will soon be getting a much-needed facelift, the Biloxi SunHerald reported Monday . Harrison County officials voted to hire a firm to pump about 200,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beaches at a cost of $3 million to $3.5 million, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) 1 hr Robert 141
News Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed. 11 hr Audrey Taylor 1
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mon ThomasA 2
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Mar 10 Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Mar 9 PrayersforBecky 72
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC