Mississippi beaches to be replenished: report
Sections of beach in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss ., will soon be getting a much-needed facelift, the Biloxi SunHerald reported Monday . Harrison County officials voted to hire a firm to pump about 200,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beaches at a cost of $3 million to $3.5 million, the report said.
