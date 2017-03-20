Marshals nab felon on fugitive warrant in recent Biloxi home burglary
A felon indicted on a weapons charge faces a new charge alleging he burglarized a Biloxi home less than two weeks ago. The U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Wayne Marc Williams, 25, of Biloxi, Monday in Jackson County, Biloxi police Detective Tom Lamb said.
