Man accused in DUI death had five prior DUI arrests, prosecutor says
The man accused of driving impaired in a three-vehicle crash that killed Robert Ivey had been arrested four times on a DUI charge, a prosecutor said. Also, court papers show Michael Joseph Kennedy had failed to complete a drug court program while on probation for a felony conviction.
