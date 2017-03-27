Lil Uzi Vert to Headline Spring Break Explosion Music Festival in Biloxi

On this tenth anniversary of the Mississippi Spring Break Weekend, Splash Life Booking LLC is announcing the 1st annual Spring Break Explosion music festival, to be held on Friday, April 7, 2017 at MGM Park. For a decade now, college students and those seeking a white sandy beach getaway, come from all over the south to Biloxi for parties and other regional events during the "Mississippi Spring Break" weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.