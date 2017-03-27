Lil Uzi Vert to Headline Spring Break Explosion Music Festival in Biloxi
On this tenth anniversary of the Mississippi Spring Break Weekend, Splash Life Booking LLC is announcing the 1st annual Spring Break Explosion music festival, to be held on Friday, April 7, 2017 at MGM Park. For a decade now, college students and those seeking a white sandy beach getaway, come from all over the south to Biloxi for parties and other regional events during the "Mississippi Spring Break" weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alysa carsley
|23 hr
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Sun
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Sat
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC