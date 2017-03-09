Lawsuit filed on behalf of Biloxi bus...

Lawsuit filed on behalf of Biloxi bus crash victims

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The family of the Lockhart couple killed in the Biloxi, Mississippi bus crash have filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit. Former Lockhart ISD administrators Peggy and Ken Hoffman were killed in the crash on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) 2 hr Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) 18 hr PrayersforBecky 72
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Tue Chris McCurdy 1
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck Mar 7 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... Mar 7 Mississippi 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC