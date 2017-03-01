Junior Auxiliary hosts annual Prom Closet
Any teens looking for the perfect prom dress may just find it today at the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs' annual Prom Closet. This year's Prom Closet features gently-used long and short formal dresses of all sizes, as well as accessories and shoes.
