In OS, your neighbors will decide if ...

In OS, your neighbors will decide if your home can be a B&B

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Alderman Jerry Dalgo, left, asks City Attorney Kevin Melchi, right, if the new ordinance, requiring approval by 60 percent of neighbors before a bed-and-breakfast can receive a permit, is fully legal. The city Planning Department had recommended 50 percent of a property's neighbors be OK with the commercial business in their neighborhood before a permit is issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sassybelle1 31
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Mar 17 tpriddy 71
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Mar 15 Robert 141
News Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed. Mar 15 Audrey Taylor 1
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mar 13 ThomasA 2
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Mar 10 Rick 13
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,234 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC