Homeowner building in Katrina devastated area of Biloxi tells others, 'Don't be scared'
Joy Schaubhut is building a home at the corner of Iberville Drive and Highway 90 in Biloxi. She's hoping to inspire others to return to the beachfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|4 hr
|Downtown Tupelo
|6
|jamie and camryn apt 103 magnolia oaks gautier ... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Shane Falco
|9
|Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10)
|Mon
|Charlie
|14
|Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15)
|Feb 27
|Capte
|4
|Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12)
|Feb 26
|mescalito
|45
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 25
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 24
|paul ross
|123
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC