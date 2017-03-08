Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Biloxi
A member of the Gulfport Fire Department Pipes and Drums band plays the bagpipes during the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The crowd yells for throws as the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
