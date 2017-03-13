Hewes to Gaming Commission: a Do not be swayeda on two casino sites
After a month to study the documents, the Mississippi Gaming Commission members are expected to rule Thursday on two potential casino sites in South Mississippi. The March meeting of the Gaming Commission was moved from Jackson to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi and will begin at 9 a.m. "Do not be swayed by old assertions, which have been tested and found lacking," Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said in a letter to the Gaming Commission, which will rule on the applications for site approval in Biloxi and Diamondhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Wed
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Mar 9
|PrayersforBecky
|72
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC