Hewes to Gaming Commission: a Do not ...

Hewes to Gaming Commission: a Do not be swayeda on two casino sites

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

After a month to study the documents, the Mississippi Gaming Commission members are expected to rule Thursday on two potential casino sites in South Mississippi. The March meeting of the Gaming Commission was moved from Jackson to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi and will begin at 9 a.m. "Do not be swayed by old assertions, which have been tested and found lacking," Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said in a letter to the Gaming Commission, which will rule on the applications for site approval in Biloxi and Diamondhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Wed Robert 141
News Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed. Wed Audrey Taylor 1
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mar 13 ThomasA 2
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Mar 10 Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Mar 9 PrayersforBecky 72
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC