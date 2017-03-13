Help needed to ID people and places in 1950 Biloxi documentary
A thriving downtown Biloxi in the 1950s is pictured in a documentary that compares social change in the city to Nazi Germany. The city is asking for identification of people and places in the film made by the U.S. Army.
