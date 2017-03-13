He was doing laundry in Biloxi when he met his partner in crime
William Magnusen said he was washing clothes at a Biloxi laundromat when a stranger pulled up in a black Dodge Charger and asked him to cash a counterfeit check written in the name of the Harrison Utility Authority. The stranger, Magnusen said, offered to pay him 20 percent of the cash received from the counterfeit check.
