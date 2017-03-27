Handicapped oyster lover settles casino, restaurant lawsuits
Hope Elly, an Alabama resident who says she loves to visit the Mississippi Coast, has settled federal lawsuits filed against Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi and Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi over claims that handicapped access is limited. The cases, filed in U.S. District Court, have been settled on undisclosed terms.
