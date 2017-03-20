Gulfport man putting gas in car killed in accident
A Gulfport man was killed Sunday night in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near the Menge Avenue exit. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins, a 27-year-old Biloxi man was driving east on I-10 when he lost control of his Yukon and crashed into a car that was parked on the shoulder.
