Gulfport artista s work for bicentennial inspired by Biloxi schooners
Gulfport artist Gail Hendrickson talks about creating a sculpture for her home city that is a much larger scale than she is used to working with. Gulfport artist Gail Hendrickson talks Wednesday, March 15, 2017, about the metal sculpture she is making for the city and for Mississippi's bicentennial.
