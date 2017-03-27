Former bookkeeper accused of embezzling $9,400
A former bookkeeper at Groundscape Inc. has been arrested on an embezzlement charge alleging she stole about $9,400 from the business. Candace Munford Webb, 52, of Biloxi, is accused of taking the money between December 2014 and July 2014, Harrison County Sheriff's Lt.
