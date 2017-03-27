Executive Order by President Trump St...

Executive Order by President Trump Strengthens U.S. Trade Enforcement and Job Creation

"We are very pleased that President Donald Trump has taken major action today to strengthen U.S. trade enforcement," said American Shrimp Processor Association Executive Director Dr. David Veal.  "Making it harder for foreign companies to evade legally required duties helps to level the playing field for U.S. companies like ASPA members against unfair foreign competitors," he added.

