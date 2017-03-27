Ever tried a Vancleave Secial po-boy? Herea s your chance

A crabmeat po-boy, which many people say originated at Rossetti's Restaurant in Biloxi, may not be the most popular po-boy, but it might be the most storied. As the story goes, a guy from Vancleave came into Rossetti's and asked for a crab cake with cheese on a bagette for a quick po-boy take out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.