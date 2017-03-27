Da Iberville re-enactment based on a ...

Da Iberville re-enactment based on a historic first

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Jimmy Vickers fires a canon into Biloxi's Back Bay as part of Saturday's celebration of the 200th anniversary of Mississippi's statehood and the 318th year since French-Canadian explorer Pierre le Moyne, Sieur d'Iberville, landed on what is now called Ship Island. A group of actors re-create the landing of Pierre le Moyne, Sieur d'Iberville, fire their weapons into Biloxi's Back Bay on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alysa carsley 11 hr Guest 1
coning out of the closet 22 hr Denny 2
Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10) Sat Karenmac 4
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sassybelle1 31
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Mar 17 tpriddy 71
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Mar 15 Robert 141
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC