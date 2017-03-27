Convicted killer charged in Kelei Mor...

Convicted killer charged in Kelei Morris murder pleads not guilty

11 hrs ago

A convicted killer charged in the murder of former Biloxi resident Kelei Morris has pleaded not guilty to her fatal shooting in Mobile County, Alabama. Steven Mason, 33, entered his plea Monday and his attorney argued for a bond, according to WALA FOX 10 in Mobile.

Biloxi, MS

