Coast radio personality charged with meth possession
Denver Crabb, a radio personality with 97.9 WCPR in Biloxi, was arrested Monday morning by Biloxi police on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine. Crabb, 37, was booked into the Harrison County jail at 3:43 a.m. Monday under a $5,000 bond by Judge Albert Fountain.
